Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SunPower were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPWR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 196,806 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth $5,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SunPower by 7.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after purchasing an additional 112,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth $3,275,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

SunPower stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $54.60.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

