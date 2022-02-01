Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,163 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,845,000 after acquiring an additional 294,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 261,457 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $6,791,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 204,003 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $34.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

