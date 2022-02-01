Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $322,000 Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 23.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 29.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $734,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,181 shares of company stock worth $15,087,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.84.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.22%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

