Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 114.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 87.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 44.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer bought 317,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $968,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $648.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

