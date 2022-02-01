Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 625,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.