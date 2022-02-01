Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,215 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Granite Construction were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GVA shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE GVA opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

