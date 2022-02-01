Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,380 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

