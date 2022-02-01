Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 15,757 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,851,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 888,104 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 42,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,495 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

