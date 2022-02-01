Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

