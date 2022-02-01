Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.