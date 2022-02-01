Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $316,000 Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 4.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Palomar by 112,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other Palomar news, Director Martha Notaras purchased 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $149,701.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $656,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,945,120. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.46. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72 and a beta of -0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.