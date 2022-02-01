Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,962 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 88,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after buying an additional 88,796 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 581,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 461,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS:ICF traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 212,464 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.