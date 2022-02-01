Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $169,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 93.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.60. The company had a trading volume of 170,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,797. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

