Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $25.56 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $25,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.02. 1,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,819. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.65.

