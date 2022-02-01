Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $93,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 405.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,132,000 after acquiring an additional 155,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 736,998 shares of company stock worth $61,182,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 200,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

