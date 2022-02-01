Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 117.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.3% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. 100,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,982. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.