Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,035 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $15,060,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $60.36. 10,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,308. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

