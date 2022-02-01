Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04 to $0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million to $154.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.97 million.Tenable also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.15 to $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,500. Tenable has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.