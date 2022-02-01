Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.68.

NASDAQ TER opened at $117.43 on Friday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after buying an additional 194,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

