Tesla, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tesla in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,103.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

Tesla stock opened at $936.72 on Monday. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,028.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $895.25. The company has a market cap of $940.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,021,407. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.