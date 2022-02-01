TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2,400.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,853 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,995,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,941. The stock has a market cap of $385.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.09. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

