TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Trading Up 2.4%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.34 and last traded at $96.30. Approximately 123,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 157,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.05.
TFII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.28.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,158,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,855,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
