The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,618 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Aaron’s worth $148,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 693.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore acquired 1,963 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

AAN stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $666.50 million and a P/E ratio of 7.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.