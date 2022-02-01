The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Cut by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

