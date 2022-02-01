The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.