The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend by 24.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GRC opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti cut Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 115.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $697,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

