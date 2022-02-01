The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $90,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

