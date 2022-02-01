The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,349 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Joint were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,758,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Joint by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $778.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

