The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,977 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $28,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after acquiring an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,040,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

