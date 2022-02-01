The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $27.57 Million Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,496,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $27,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 577,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 249.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

SSRM stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

