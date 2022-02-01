The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,729 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $29,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 and sold 11,563 shares worth $1,047,156. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $94.33.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

