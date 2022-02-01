The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,378 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $29,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,412,000 after buying an additional 85,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after buying an additional 198,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after buying an additional 39,838 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 49,225.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,568,000 after buying an additional 824,522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRME stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.20. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

FRME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

