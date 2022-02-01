The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 35,976 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,397,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,976 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AES were worth $31,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,177,645,000 after purchasing an additional 516,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AES by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,733,000 after purchasing an additional 294,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AES by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 25.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,119,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

