The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,907 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $25,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.53.

SWKS opened at $146.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.78 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

