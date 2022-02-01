The Sandbox Reaches Market Cap of $3.63 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $3.63 billion and $737.56 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00010186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052407 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.00333492 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,054,385 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

