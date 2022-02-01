The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post $14.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.15 billion and the highest is $14.81 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $49.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 billion to $49.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $52.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.68 billion to $53.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $72.80. 4,460,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,566,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

