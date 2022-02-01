Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TCBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.