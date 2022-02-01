Throne Price Down 32.9% Over Last 7 Days (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Throne has a market cap of $58.72 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Throne has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.50 or 0.07156662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,650.89 or 0.99661730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006701 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,184,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

