Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Trading 5.9% Higher

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60. 2,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THUPY)

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

