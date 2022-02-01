Timothy R. Murphy Buys 1,000 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
UMBF stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.88. The company had a trading volume of 309,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,797. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.97. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 254.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
