Timothy R. Murphy Buys 1,000 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UMBF stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.88. The company had a trading volume of 309,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,797. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.97. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 254.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.