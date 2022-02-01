Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Tivity Health worth $159,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,621 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after acquiring an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tivity Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after buying an additional 63,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tivity Health by 47.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

