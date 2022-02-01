Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 20,645 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 682% compared to the average daily volume of 2,639 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

GES opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.13. Guess? has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Guess? by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

