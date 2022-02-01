Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.15. Trane Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Mizuho began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.31.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.42 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

