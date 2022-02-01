TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the December 31st total of 84,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransCode Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 15,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,860. TransCode Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

