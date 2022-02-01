TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Price Target Raised to GBX 375 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 365 ($4.91) to GBX 375 ($5.04) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. raised their target price on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TGL stock opened at GBX 224.96 ($3.02) on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255 ($3.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of £163.19 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.67.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.