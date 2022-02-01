Treat DAO (TREAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $45,484.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.97 or 0.07186370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,728.00 or 0.99862538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00054079 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

