Trek Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 206.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 349,514 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 19.3% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $185,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after purchasing an additional 629,228 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.42. 1,026,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,700,016. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

