Trek Financial LLC Buys 1,227 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,458,000 after buying an additional 3,545,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,579,000 after buying an additional 134,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,227,000 after buying an additional 2,787,745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,398,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,037,000 after buying an additional 246,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after buying an additional 1,620,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.36.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

