Trek Financial LLC Has $689,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after buying an additional 427,996 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 50,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,464. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

