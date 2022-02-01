Trek Financial LLC Purchases 19,792 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,454,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,451,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,982,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 116,687 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

